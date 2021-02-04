- Report: Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra given 10th best odds to be 1st coach fired this season
Report: Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra given 10th best odds to be 1st coach fired this season
- Updated: February 4, 2021
The Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra is currently the 10th likeliest head coach to be fired first this season.
Updated First Coach Fired odds via @betonline_ag
Ryan Saunders: 2/1
Dwane Casey: 9/4
Scott Brooks: 5/2
Luke Walton: 4/1
Steve Clifford: 6/1
Mike Budenholzer: 12/1
Terry Stotts: 16/1
James Borrego: 25/1
Lloyd Pierce: 25/1
Rick Carlisle: 33/1
Erik Spoelstra: 33/1
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 4, 2021
The Heat have gotten off to a disappointing 7-14 start after an offseason full of high expectations following their surprising run to the NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed last season.
Spoelstra, who has been Miami’s head coach since 2008, finished fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting for 2019-20 after leading the Heat to a 44-29 regular season record.
A two-time NBA champion as head coach of the Heat, Spoelstra has an all-time record of 574-406.
The Heat currently sit at the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference and are 2.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 playoff spot.
