The Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra is currently the 10th likeliest head coach to be fired first this season.

Updated First Coach Fired odds via @betonline_ag Ryan Saunders: 2/1

Dwane Casey: 9/4

Scott Brooks: 5/2

Luke Walton: 4/1

Steve Clifford: 6/1

Mike Budenholzer: 12/1

Terry Stotts: 16/1

James Borrego: 25/1

Lloyd Pierce: 25/1

Rick Carlisle: 33/1

Erik Spoelstra: 33/1 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 4, 2021

The Heat have gotten off to a disappointing 7-14 start after an offseason full of high expectations following their surprising run to the NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed last season.

Spoelstra, who has been Miami’s head coach since 2008, finished fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting for 2019-20 after leading the Heat to a 44-29 regular season record.

A two-time NBA champion as head coach of the Heat, Spoelstra has an all-time record of 574-406.

The Heat currently sit at the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference and are 2.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 playoff spot.