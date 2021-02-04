 Report: Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra given 10th best odds to be 1st coach fired this season - Heat Nation
The Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra is currently the 10th likeliest head coach to be fired first this season.

The Heat have gotten off to a disappointing 7-14 start after an offseason full of high expectations following their surprising run to the NBA Finals as a No. 5 seed last season.

Spoelstra, who has been Miami’s head coach since 2008, finished fourth in NBA Coach of the Year voting for 2019-20 after leading the Heat to a 44-29 regular season record.

A two-time NBA champion as head coach of the Heat, Spoelstra has an all-time record of 574-406.

The Heat currently sit at the No. 13 seed in the Eastern Conference and are 2.5 games behind the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 playoff spot.

