Miami Heat News

NBA admits to crucial calls going against Miami Heat at end of Indiana Pacers game

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA’s Last Two Minute Report revealed that multiple crucial calls went against the Miami Heat at the end of their loss against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.

Miami ended up losing Sunday’s game 117-115, and the loss knocked the Heat back into the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with just four games to play. Miami is also 1.5 games back of the Pacers for the No. 6 seed, which is where it would need to get to avoid the play-in tournament in the East this season.

According to the Last Two Minute Report, Pacers guard T.J. McConnell should have been called for a foul on a 3-point shot attempt by Tyler Herro with 55.1 seconds left in the game. McConnell made contact with part of Herro’s hand that is “not on the ball during his release and affects his jump shot attempt.”

Had Herro – an 83.1-percent shooter from the charity stripe this season – gotten a chance to attempt three free throws, it could have altered the outcome of the game.

Not only that, but Miami was also incorrectly called for a personal foul when trapping Pacers big man Myles Turner with 17.1 seconds left in the game.

Instead of the play resulting in a steal for Miami, Turner was sent to the free-throw line. He made both of his attempts to give Indiana a 115-111 lead.

The Last Two Minute report states that Heat big man Bam Adebayo “makes clean contact with the ball, simultaneous to Herro (MIA) making incidental hand-on-ball contact to dislodge it from Turner.”

Those were the only two calls that were deemed incorrect by the NBA in the final two minutes, which is unfortunate since they both went against the Heat.

While the Heat are looking more likely to end up in the play-in tournament after Sunday’s loss, they still shouldn’t be too worried about their current standing.

Last season, Miami had to navigate the play-in tournament and ended up as the No. 8 seed in the East, but it still made the NBA Finals.

Herro, Adebayo and the Heat will look to rebound from Sunday’s loss on Tuesday night when they take on the Atlanta Hawks. That game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST in Atlanta.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Terry Rozier Miami Heat
Report: Terry Rozier could miss Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers game with new injury
Miami Heat News
Terry Rozier Miami Heat
Terry Rozier and Erik Spoelstra update guard’s status after knee injury suffered vs. 76ers
Miami Heat News
Dwyane Wade
Dwyane Wade issues announcement as he focuses on ‘personal health’
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo will continue taking 3-pointers: ‘It’s time for the tides to shift’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?