Dwyane Wade Shares Perfect LeBron James Image to Depict Clippers Choking to Nuggets
- Updated: September 16, 2020
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade shared a perfect photo of his former teammate, LeBron James, following the Los Angeles Clippers’ Game 7 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️🤷🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/5LUp8570X1
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 16, 2020
The Nuggets erased a 3-1 series deficit, something that James was able to do to win the 2016 NBA Finals over the Golden State Warriors.
James and Wade clearly are still close friends, so it will be interesting to see James square off against the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.
Now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, James has led them to the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
The Lakers, unlike the Clippers, were able to roll through the postseason to this point. While the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead, it may make James’ journey to the NBA Finals a little easier.
As for Wade, he has been excited for Miami’s series against the Boston Celtics.
The Heat were able to grab Game 1 in overtime on Tuesday night.
