Nemanja Bjelica takes brutal passive aggressive dig at Miami Heat

Former Miami Heat big man Nemanja Bjelica took a subtle jab at the Heat after he recently parted ways with the organization.

Nemanja Bjelica on last season: "I wasn't injured, I just didn't play. … Sometimes it's hard to accept that this is a business. Finally, I'm in a winning organization. There is no better place to be than here. There's no excuses." — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) August 6, 2021

Bjelica officially signed a contract with the Golden State Warriors on Friday. Not many folks expected him to return to the Heat.

During his short stint with Miami, he appeared in just 11 games in the 2020-21 season. He came over in the middle of the season from the Sacramento Kings and never really made much of an impact.

In those 11 games, the former second-round pick averaged 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He made 43.5 percent of his shots from the field.

His time with the team was forgettable, and both sides seem happy to move on. Bjelica will hope to play a bigger role with Golden State.

Meanwhile, the Heat have high hopes for their 2021-22 season. After making several key additions, the team looks ready to return as a title contender. Time will tell how everything plays out.