Bam Adebayo Thanks LeBron James for Player of the Week Shout-Out - Heat Nation

Miami Heat rising star Bam Adeabyo got high praise for winning his first Eastern Conference Player of the Week award on Monday.

Perhaps the most impactful message of support came from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, who congratulated Adebayo on the achievement.

Following the shout-out, the Heat big man thanked James via Twitter.

Appreciate It My Brother 🤘🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Os4BPjhYzI — 13am Adebayo💥 (@Bam1of1) December 17, 2019

Adebayo, 22, put up 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game last week.

The 6-foot-9 center has been on a tear this year. In fact, Adeabyo is averaging career-highs across the board with 15.2 points, 10.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game this season.

The University of Kentucky product’s impressive play is putting him in the conversation to earn an All-Star nod this season. It would be Adebayo’s first such honor.

James, on the other hand, has to do very little campaigning for people to notice his greatness.

The four-time MVP is putting up 26.1 points, 10.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds per game this season.

