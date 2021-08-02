- Report: Miami Heat acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto Raptors in exchange for Goran Dragic package
Report: Miami Heat acquire Kyle Lowry from Toronto Raptors in exchange for Goran Dragic package
- Updated: August 2, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly have agreed to a three-year deal with veteran guard Kyle Lowry.
The deal reportedly will be a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors.
Kyle Lowry is expected to sign a 3-year deal with the Heat via sign-and-trade from the Raptors, sources tell @VinceGoodwill. pic.twitter.com/aoTmzuZa97
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 2, 2021
Lowry, 35, will join Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to form a star trio for the Heat next season and beyond.
Last season, Lowry averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from 3.
The Heat are likely going to deal Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in order to get Lowry, but they will still have the ability to bring back Duncan Robinson this offseason.
The sign-and-trade deal for Kyle Lowry to Miami will involve Goran Dragic, Precious Achiuwa, and a future second-round pick to Toronto, league sources tell @miaheatbeat.
— Miami Heat Beat (@miaheatbeat) August 2, 2021
Miami was the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference last season and was swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs.
