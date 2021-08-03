The Miami Heat reportedly have agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with forward P.J. Tucker.

The second year of Tucker’s deal is a player option, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

PJ Tucker is signing a two-year, $15 million deal with Miami, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/Pti5ZYmeg0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Tucker's deal includes a player option in Year 2, sources said. https://t.co/iZvPbhPyW9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021

Tucker was a key piece for the Milwaukee Bucks during their NBA title run this past season.

On the year for the Bucks and Houston Rockets, Tucker averaged 3.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game while shooting 37.3 percent from the field and 33.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Tucker will help replace Andre Iguodala in Miami’s rotation after the Heat declined the veteran’s team option for the 2021-22 season.

The Heat are looking to improve their roster more after getting swept by the Bucks in the first round of last season’s playoffs.