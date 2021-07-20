Report: Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers among ‘most aggressive suitors’ for Damian Lillard

It’s no secret that the Miami Heat believe they can land Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard.

Based on a recent report, it appears that the Heat have been among the most passionate suitors for Lillard thus far. Other teams on the list include the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.

“Few team executives expect a Dame deal to happen this offseason,” wrote Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer. “But multiple front-office sources say the Heat, [Sacramento] Kings, Knicks, [Houston] Rockets, and Sixers have recently been the most aggressive suitors.”

Lillard, 31, has played for the Blazers for the entirety of his career in the league.

Yet, the veteran has never been to the NBA Finals. Lillard is one of the best players in the NBA, but he hasn’t had the elite supporting cast to go to the next level.

The All-Star put up a career-high 34.3 points and 10.2 assists per game in the 2021 playoffs. However, the Blazers were defeated by the undermanned Denver Nuggets in six games in the first round.

Some sports pundits believe the Los Angeles Lakers should make a push for Lillard, who has four seasons left on his contract worth a total of $176 million. However, there are certainly other teams around the NBA who could offer more attractive deals. The Heat may be among those teams.

The Heat were swept in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks. The team is aiming to retool the roster, even if that includes parting with some of the prized youngsters.