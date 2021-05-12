- Bam Adebayo boldly declares himself to be DPOY after huge Miami Heat win vs. Boston Celtics
Bam Adebayo boldly declares himself to be DPOY after huge Miami Heat win vs. Boston Celtics
- Updated: May 12, 2021
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat gained a big win by defeating the Boston Celtics, 129-121.
Big man Bam Adebayo helped lead the way with 22 points. After the game, he boasted that he deserves the Defensive Player of the Year award.
Bam Adebayo promotes himself for DPOY
(h/t @gifdsports ) pic.twitter.com/zLWlm01ikz
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) May 12, 2021
“Hey man, it’s getting me Defensive Player of the Year. Let’s talk about that,” Adebayo said when asked to make his bid for the DPOY award. “I do everything on defense, and I’m going to walk out on that one.”
Adebayo has gradually improved each season since coming to the Heat. He has expanded his offensive game by taking and making more perimeter shots.
However, it’s on the defensive end where Adebayo really shines. Heat fans will long remember the clutch block he had on Celtics star Jayson Tatum in last year’s Eastern Conference Finals.
Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also feels that Adebayo should at least be considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award.
The University of Kentucky product will need to continue to shine on both ends of the floor if the Heat will make some serious noise in this year’s NBA playoffs.
