Meyers Leonard’s wife slams hater celebrating that former Miami Heat center didn’t get signed in offseason

Meyers Leonard and Elle Leonard

Former Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard was not signed by a team during the 2021 offseason.

The veteran’s wife, Elle, recently put a Twitter user’s post about the center being unable to secure a job on blast.

Meyers Leonard joined the Heat during the summer of 2019.

The center started in 59 games for the Heat during the 2019-20 campaign. He appeared in a couple games during the Heat’s Cinderella run to the 2020 NBA Finals in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

However, things took a turn for Meyers Leonard during his second year in Miami. The 29-year-old suffered a season-ending injury in February 2021.

Most notably, Meyers Leonard infamously used an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream that caused him to be criticized across the league. The Heat strongly scolded the 7-footer for his choice words.

Finally, the Heat shipped Meyers Leonard and a draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for forward Trevor Ariza just before the 2021 All-Star break. Although Meyers Leonard’s chapter with the Heat ended in an unfortunate way, he has since made encouraging connections in the Miami community.

