Meyers Leonard’s wife slams hater celebrating that former Miami Heat center didn’t get signed in offseason
- Updated: October 7, 2021
Former Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard was not signed by a team during the 2021 offseason.
The veteran’s wife, Elle, recently put a Twitter user’s post about the center being unable to secure a job on blast.
A person who celebrates another man losing is someone who has already lost so much more.
I hope you find whatever it is your Twitter fingers are searching for. https://t.co/MiQgVasVNd
— Elle Leonard (@elleleonard) October 7, 2021
Meyers Leonard joined the Heat during the summer of 2019.
The center started in 59 games for the Heat during the 2019-20 campaign. He appeared in a couple games during the Heat’s Cinderella run to the 2020 NBA Finals in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.
However, things took a turn for Meyers Leonard during his second year in Miami. The 29-year-old suffered a season-ending injury in February 2021.
Most notably, Meyers Leonard infamously used an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream that caused him to be criticized across the league. The Heat strongly scolded the 7-footer for his choice words.
Finally, the Heat shipped Meyers Leonard and a draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for forward Trevor Ariza just before the 2021 All-Star break. Although Meyers Leonard’s chapter with the Heat ended in an unfortunate way, he has since made encouraging connections in the Miami community.
