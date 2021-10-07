Meyers Leonard’s wife slams hater celebrating that former Miami Heat center didn’t get signed in offseason

Former Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard was not signed by a team during the 2021 offseason.

The veteran’s wife, Elle, recently put a Twitter user’s post about the center being unable to secure a job on blast.

A person who celebrates another man losing is someone who has already lost so much more. I hope you find whatever it is your Twitter fingers are searching for. https://t.co/MiQgVasVNd — Elle Leonard (@elleleonard) October 7, 2021

Meyers Leonard joined the Heat during the summer of 2019.

The center started in 59 games for the Heat during the 2019-20 campaign. He appeared in a couple games during the Heat’s Cinderella run to the 2020 NBA Finals in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla.

However, things took a turn for Meyers Leonard during his second year in Miami. The 29-year-old suffered a season-ending injury in February 2021.

Most notably, Meyers Leonard infamously used an anti-Semitic slur during a livestream that caused him to be criticized across the league. The Heat strongly scolded the 7-footer for his choice words.

Finally, the Heat shipped Meyers Leonard and a draft pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for forward Trevor Ariza just before the 2021 All-Star break. Although Meyers Leonard’s chapter with the Heat ended in an unfortunate way, he has since made encouraging connections in the Miami community.