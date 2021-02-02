- Miami Heat news: Meyers Leonard done for the season with latest injury
- Kendrick Perkins claims James Harden played poorly vs. Miami Heat in 2012 Finals due to constant strip club trips
- Report: Miami Heat searching trade market for starting-caliber forward
- Video: Jimmy Butler cusses out teammates after scoring crucial bucket vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Report: Heat have been in touch with Pelicans regarding Lonzo Ball and J.J. Redick
- Report: Charlotte Hornets rookie LaMelo Ball to make 1st career start against Miami Heat
- Report: Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Avery Bradley available tonight vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Report: Heat release injury report for Monday’s game vs. Hornets; Tyler Herro questionable
- Dwyane Wade celebrates Jimmy Butler’s return as Miami Heat snap losing streak
- Report: Tyler Herro may have to quarantine after housemate tests positive for COVID-19
Miami Heat news: Meyers Leonard done for the season with latest injury
- Updated: February 2, 2021
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is reportedly done for the season.
Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2021
Leonard has been dealing with a shoulder injury for most of the year and has not played since Jan. 9 against the Washington Wizards.
Appearing in only three contests this season, Leonard averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Last season he was a consistent starter for the Heat, starting in 49 of 51 games while averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
He tallied two starts in the NBA Finals last season against the Lakers following an injury to Bam Adebayo.
Leonard, 28, was acquired by Miami back in July 2019 in a four-team trade after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was selected No. 11 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login