Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is reportedly done for the season.

Leonard has been dealing with a shoulder injury for most of the year and has not played since Jan. 9 against the Washington Wizards.

Appearing in only three contests this season, Leonard averaged 3.3 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Last season he was a consistent starter for the Heat, starting in 49 of 51 games while averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

He tallied two starts in the NBA Finals last season against the Lakers following an injury to Bam Adebayo.

Leonard, 28, was acquired by Miami back in July 2019 in a four-team trade after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers. He was selected No. 11 overall in the 2012 NBA Draft.