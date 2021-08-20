- Meyers Leonard shares emotional Instagram post regarding his recent involvement in Jewish community
- Updated: August 20, 2021
Former Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard recently took to Instagram to emotionally detail how he has immersed himself into the Jewish community in recent months.
Several months ago, Leonard was heard using a horrific anti-Semitic slur during a video game live stream.
After Leonard was heard using the slur, a few things happened. First, he was fined and suspended by the league. The Heat then traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder. There, he was waived.
He is a free agent currently.
A few months ago, Leonard came out and expressed his remorse for the incident. He explained that he was grateful for everything he has learned in the aftermath.
While his growth is a step in the right direction, his NBA career might be over. It doesn’t seem like he has received a lot of interest from teams since he was waived by the Thunder.
The 29-year-old has career averages of 5.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. He shoots 48.2 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from deep.
