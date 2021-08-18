Jimmy Butler’s agent claps back at those that think Heat star cares about not getting Christmas game

On Tuesday, the NBA released its Christmas Day schedule for the 2021-22 season, and it did not include the Miami Heat.

Bernard Lee, the agent for Heat leader Jimmy Butler, took to social media to remind the basketball world that Butler would much rather play on a different holiday.

Shheeeetttt only day he’s worried abt playing on is Memorial Day… https://t.co/t3DShAf1hJ — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) August 17, 2021

With the addition of veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, the Heat look to have a lot more firepower than they possessed this past season.

Miami struggled mightily on the offensive end throughout the 2020-21 campaign, including from the 3-point line, which was its strength in 2020 when it reached the NBA Finals.

As it currently stands, the Heat have been given the fourth-best odds of winning the Eastern Conference and returning to the championship series.

If the team is to repeat the success it had in 2020, it will need continued improvement from young players such as Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

Otherwise, the Heat may continue to get off to poor starts offensively, leaving Butler unable to effectively do his thing in crunch time.