After a rough start to the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat have recovered and are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.

But they apparently do not want to stand pat, and reportedly the team may be interested in acquiring DeMar DeRozan.

Miami has internally talked about adding DeMar DeRozan, per @FortyEightMins pic.twitter.com/kQQOEBzVjS — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 23, 2021

DeRozan, 31, is a veteran who knows how to score, particularly from midrange. He has consistently averaged over 20 points a game for several years, and he has been selected to the NBA All-Star Game four times.

As a longtime member of the Toronto Raptors until 2018, he has ample playoff experience as well.

With just two days left until the trade deadline, there are rumors about the Heat being interested in or even the favorites to land a few players.

The team has been strongly linked to Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, as well as Toronto Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry.

In addition, reports have surfaced that the San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge may sign with Miami if he ends up getting bought out of his current contract.