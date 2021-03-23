- Report: Miami Heat have had discussions about trading for DeMar DeRozan
- Report: Precious Achiuwa likely to be included in any package for Kyle Lowry
- Report: ‘Growing sense’ Miami Heat end up with LaMarcus Aldridge and one of Kyle Lowry or Victor Oladipo
- Report: Miami Heat among teams that have inquired about Lauri Markkanen
- Report: Miami Heat offering Mo Harkless, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn for Spencer Dinwiddie
- Myles Turner flexes on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo via social media
- Report: Miami Heat favorites to land Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo
- Report: Miami Heat could trade Andre Iguodala if they find impact move
- Report: Kyle Lowry’s preferred destination is Miami Heat due to close friendship with Jimmy Butler
- Report: Raptors want Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson from Heat in any potential deal for Kyle Lowry
Report: Miami Heat have had discussions about trading for DeMar DeRozan
- Updated: March 23, 2021
After a rough start to the 2020-21 NBA season, the Miami Heat have recovered and are currently in fourth place in the Eastern Conference.
But they apparently do not want to stand pat, and reportedly the team may be interested in acquiring DeMar DeRozan.
Miami has internally talked about adding DeMar DeRozan, per @FortyEightMins pic.twitter.com/kQQOEBzVjS
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 23, 2021
DeRozan, 31, is a veteran who knows how to score, particularly from midrange. He has consistently averaged over 20 points a game for several years, and he has been selected to the NBA All-Star Game four times.
As a longtime member of the Toronto Raptors until 2018, he has ample playoff experience as well.
With just two days left until the trade deadline, there are rumors about the Heat being interested in or even the favorites to land a few players.
The team has been strongly linked to Houston Rockets guard Victor Oladipo, as well as Toronto Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry.
In addition, reports have surfaced that the San Antonio Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge may sign with Miami if he ends up getting bought out of his current contract.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login