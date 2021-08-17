- Miami Heat’s odds to win Eastern Conference for 2021-22 season revealed
- Report: Miami Heat plan to give promising youngster shot to be Kyle Lowry’s backup
- Omer Yurtseven opens up about ‘beneficial’ Summer League experience
- Video: Miami Heat surprise Duncan Robinson with incredible gesture as he signs new contract
- Dwyane Wade offers perfect GIF in wake of Justin Fields’ impressive debut with Chicago Bears
- J.J. Redick goes after David Griffin, insinuates he snitched on Miami Heat regarding Kyle Lowry deal
- Miami Heat assistant coach issues strong message of support for struggling KZ Okpala
- Udonis Haslem’s hilarious NSFW story about Goran Dragic hustling Miami Heat teammates in poker
- Miami Heat’s Udonis Haslem reveals which of his 3 NBA titles is most special
- Brooklyn Nets star unfazed by Miami Heat’s free-agency additions
Miami Heat’s odds to win Eastern Conference for 2021-22 season revealed
- Updated: August 16, 2021
After upgrading their team by trading for veteran point guard Kyle Lowry, the Miami Heat appear to have increased their chances of returning to the NBA Finals.
According to one source, the team has the fourth-best odds of winning the Eastern Conference this coming season.
Heat given fourth-best odds to win the East next season at 11-to-1 behind the No. 1 Nets, No. 2 Bucks and No. 3 76ers, according to BetOnline.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) August 16, 2021
The Heat made an unexpected Cinderella run to the NBA Finals in 2020. However, this past season, the roster was besieged by health issues and got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the postseason.
Even when Miami made its trip to the championship series, the team had a relative lack of firepower compared to that of other contenders, as it often got off to slow starts.
With Lowry on board, the Heat will have a third legitimate scoring option to take some pressure off team leader Jimmy Butler. Lowry also has the ability to get big man Bam Adebayo more easy baskets and make life easier for him.
Besides the Milwaukee Bucks, Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, the Heat will have to hold off rising powers such as the Indiana Pacers, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login