Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn has turned up the volume during the absence of newcomer Victor Oladipo.

As a result, the sophomore earned some big praise from team leader Jimmy Butler.

“That’s what pros do — you stay ready,” Butler said of Nunn. “You know your time’s going to be called sooner or later. I don’t want anyone to get injured, but they happen.” “He has stepped right back into the role he had and he’s performed extremely well for us. He’s learned all the right reads. He’s taking all the right shots. When the kid’s locked in on defense, he’s a player that you really have to pay attention to.”

Nunn, 25, saw his role on the Heat diminish in the aftermath of the team’s acquisition of Oladipo.

However, Oladipo suffered an injury against the Los Angeles Lakers in earlier this month. The two-time All-Star’s vacancy allowed Nunn to return to the starting lineup.

The 6-foot-2 pro has played well since rejoining the squad’s regular rotation on April 11 against the Portland Trail Blazers. Since that game where he reentered the rotation, Nunn is putting up 16.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.3 assists per game.

It appears Nunn’s position on the team may still be around come playoff time due to the continued mysterious absence of Oladipo.

The Heat are looking to go back to the NBA Finals. The teams a 32-29 record and is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference standings.