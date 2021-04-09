On Thursday, the Miami Heat defeated the Los Angeles Lakers for a hard-fought win, but there’s a cloud of concern hanging over the team.

Guard Victor Oladipo had to leave the game late after what appeared to be a non-contact injury.

Here was the play https://t.co/XoY6X7j2kY — Five Reasons Sports Network (@5ReasonsSports) April 9, 2021

Oladipo was recently acquired from the Houston Rockets in a trade that sent Avery Bradley and Kelly Olynyk to Texas.

The Maryland native played well against L.A. by scoring 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field. He also served up a facial on Lakers big man Andre Drummond during the third quarter.

Needless to say, if Oladipo has to miss an extended period of time due to injury, it will significantly hurt Miami’s chances of returning to the NBA Finals.

The team is currently in a three-way tie with the Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets.