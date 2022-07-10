The Miami Heat have yet to put together a trade package that would allow them to acquire Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets.

Durant reportedly requested a trade from the Nets organization earlier in the offseason, and the Heat are seemingly included on his wish list of trade destinations. It’s unclear if the 12-time All-Star would suit up for Brooklyn in the 2022-23 season if the Nets were to not trade him before then.

Former Heat sharpshooter Mike Miller, who won two NBA championships playing for Miami, recently weighed in on the discussion. He believes that Durant will “be a professional” and “do his job” even if his desire for a trade is not met.

"If they don't make a trade in the next month, two months, he's going to show up, be a professional, and do his job" Former NBA Shooting Guard @MikeMiller_13 weighs in on Kevin Durant's trade request from the #Nets #NetsWorld@TermineRadio| @LegsESPN pic.twitter.com/o8NZmhr6WU — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 10, 2022

Landing Durant would instantly make the Heat one of the league’s top title contenders. He continues to be among the NBA’s elite players. In the 2021-22 campaign, he averaged 29.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.4 assists per match.

Unfortunately, it seems that the Nets have not yet seen a worthy trade proposal from the Heat or another organization in the league. Brooklyn is also reportedly open to starting the 2022-23 regular season with Durant on its roster. The 33-year-old superstar is under contract through the 2025-26 campaign, making his situation extremely interesting.

As for Miami, it will look to contend for a title again in the upcoming season with or without Durant. It reached the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals before running out of gas and losing in seven games against the Boston Celtics.