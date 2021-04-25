It’s become more and more abstruse why Miami Heat newcomer Victor Oladipo’s injury status hasn’t been formally updated.

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel pointed out that nothing over the last couple weeks has pointed to a strong chance of Oladipo being a playoff competitor.

“It certainly feels like we’re approaching critical mass in that respect, with only 11 regular-season games remaining,” Winderman wrote. “But nothing over the past two weeks points toward Victor Oladipo being a viable playoff competitor. And with Erik Spoelstra declining to offer updates beyond that Victor again was out Saturday, there has been no indication of what the next step will be or when it will come.”

The Heat acquired Oladipo from the Houston Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline.

Although the Heat welcomed the guard’s arrival with alacrity, they have not witnessed a full portrayal of Oladipo’s potential due to injury. Oladipo suffered an unfortunate non-contact injury against the Los Angeles Lakers shortly into his tenure with the Heat.

As a result, the 28-year-old has been absent for pivotal moments with the Heat. He is reportedly unlikely to receive anything close to a maximum contract this offseason.

In four games with the Heat this season, Oladipo is collecting just 12.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

The Heat hold a 32-29 record this season.