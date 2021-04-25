- Report: Nothing over past 2 weeks points to Victor Oladipo being ‘viable playoff competitor’ for Miami Heat
- Kendrick Perkins destroys Miami Heat for losing to short-handed Atlanta Hawks
- Jimmy Butler preaches message of unity to Miami Heat: ‘I’ll ride with these guys ‘til wheels fall off’
- Report: Miami Heat to be without Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Goran Dragic in game vs. Chicago Bulls
- Stephen Curry reflects on words of wisdom from Dwyane Wade about enjoying dynasty while it lasted
- Jimmy Butler issues stern warning regarding playoffs if Miami Heat play like they did vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Dwyane Wade pays tribute to Terrence Clarke via social media after devastating car crash
- Jimmy Butler predicts why Miami Heat will succeed in playoffs: ‘We get there, us as a team, I’ll handle the rest’
- Erik Spoelstra says Bam Adebayo was ‘really angry’ Miami Heat kept him out of game vs. Houston Rockets
- Report: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo available to play Wednesday vs. Spurs
Report: Nothing over past 2 weeks points to Victor Oladipo being ‘viable playoff competitor’ for Miami Heat
- Updated: April 25, 2021
It’s become more and more abstruse why Miami Heat newcomer Victor Oladipo’s injury status hasn’t been formally updated.
Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel pointed out that nothing over the last couple weeks has pointed to a strong chance of Oladipo being a playoff competitor.
“It certainly feels like we’re approaching critical mass in that respect, with only 11 regular-season games remaining,” Winderman wrote. “But nothing over the past two weeks points toward Victor Oladipo being a viable playoff competitor. And with Erik Spoelstra declining to offer updates beyond that Victor again was out Saturday, there has been no indication of what the next step will be or when it will come.”
The Heat acquired Oladipo from the Houston Rockets before the 2021 trade deadline.
Although the Heat welcomed the guard’s arrival with alacrity, they have not witnessed a full portrayal of Oladipo’s potential due to injury. Oladipo suffered an unfortunate non-contact injury against the Los Angeles Lakers shortly into his tenure with the Heat.
As a result, the 28-year-old has been absent for pivotal moments with the Heat. He is reportedly unlikely to receive anything close to a maximum contract this offseason.
In four games with the Heat this season, Oladipo is collecting just 12.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
The Heat hold a 32-29 record this season.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login