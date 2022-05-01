Video: Here’s how Miami Heat star Tyler Herro spoiled Katya Elise Henry on their anniversary

The Miami Heat are in the thick of a postseason run, one in which they are hoping will end with an NBA championship.

Still, young Heat star Tyler Herro found time to celebrate his anniversary with his girlfriend. Katya Elise Henry shared on social media how her beau of two years spoiled her to celebrate the occasion.

The relationship between the famous couple is clearly going strong. Last year, the two welcomed a child and introduced her to the world via Instagram.

Aside from finding success in his personal life, Herro has also been winning on the court.

He just completed the best regular season of his young career so far. He averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from behind the 3-point line.

What is perhaps even more impressive is the fact that Herro posted such numbers while primarily coming off the bench. As a result, the University of Kentucky product is one of the finalists for the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award this season.

However, Herro’s performance in the first round of the 2022 playoffs was subpar. Against the Atlanta Hawks, he recorded averages of 12.8 points, 3.8 boards and 3.2 dimes per contest. He was also inefficient from the field.

Fortunately, Miami still came away with the series win, defeating the Hawks in five games.

The team will definitely need Herro to play better in the next round, as it will be facing the Philadelphia 76ers.

Sixers star Joel Embiid is in danger of missing some time after he suffered an orbital fracture and mild concussion during the team’s first-round series against the Toronto Raptors.