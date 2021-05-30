Former Miami Heat player takes shot at team after it gets swept by Milwaukee Bucks

Former Miami Heat forward Moe Harkless couldn’t help but laugh after the team got swept by the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Lol — Maurice Harkless (@moe_harkless) May 29, 2021

Harkless, 28, signed with the Heat prior to the 2020-21 regular season. As a matter of fact, he reportedly turned down more money to join the Heat.

However, the commitment didn’t seem to occur both ways. The Heat reportedly dangled Harkless in several trade offers during the season.

The veteran averaged just 1.4 points and 1.2 boards per game for the Heat this season. In March 2021, the Heat dealt Harkless and promising big man Chris Silva to the Sacramento Kings for Nemanja Bjelica.

The 33-year-old Bjelica flopped in his short stint with the Heat. He put up 5.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest with the Heat during the regular season. Worse than that, Bjelica played in just two of the Heat’s four playoff games this year.

The Heat got decimated by the Bucks in the first round. The Bucks concluded their sweep of the Heat with a dominant 120-103 win on Saturday.