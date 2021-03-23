The Miami Heat are one of the teams interested in Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

As a matter of fact, they’ve discussed trading core players for the services of Dinwiddie.

“The Brooklyn Nets are searching for more bench help,” wrote Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “Sources tell Yahoo Sports they’ve dangled the rehabbing Spencer Dinwiddie and a second-round pick. Miami is an intriguing option, according to sources — Mo Harkless, Avery Bradley and Kendrick Nunn have been discussed.”

Dinwiddie, 27, is out for the rest of the 2020-21 season because of a partially torn ACL injury.

Nonetheless, numerous teams are interested in acquiring the guard. The Heat are one of the contenders who have been eyeing Dinwiddie.

After all, he had a career campaign last year. Dinwiddie averaged a career-best 20.6 points and 6.8 assists per contest during the 2019-20 season.

Now, the Nets are loaded with offensive firepower thanks to the superstar trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The Nets hold a 29-14 record this season.

As for the Heat, they’re clinging on to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat have been looking for numerous ways to bolster their roster.