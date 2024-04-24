Videos

Miami Heat ‘didn’t f–k with anybody else’ in NBA bubble: ‘We didn’t say hi to nobody’

The NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble was an experience unlike any other for the league’s players, and some of them took the opportunity to spend time with players from opposing teams.

But when it came to the Miami Heat, that wasn’t the case, according to Udonis Haslem and Goran Dragic.

Evidently, the Heat were locked in, and it showed in the form of a trip to the NBA Finals.

Miami took care of business in the 2020 NBA Playoffs by eliminating the Indiana Pacers, Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to reach the championship series. Although the Heat ultimately fell in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers, the playoff run will always be remembered by fans.

Dragic had a major hand in Miami’s run in 2020. During those playoffs, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He ended up spending one more season with the Heat after the bubble run before his career took him elsewhere.

The journeyman guard never won an NBA title during his career, but he had some memorable seasons with the Heat and earned the only All-Star nod of his career during his stint in South Florida.

Haslem, meanwhile, was well beyond his prime years during the bubble season, but he was still a valuable presence in the locker room. He retired after the 2022-23 season, wrapping up a career that included three NBA titles with the Heat.

While this season’s Heat team also seems to have a solid bond, there have been some questions lately regarding how focused the squad is after some players were spotted going out following their Game 1 loss to the Celtics.

Miami trails its first-round series 1-0 and is looking to even things up when Game 2 rolls around on Wednesday.

The Heat reached the NBA Finals in 2023 — their second trip there since the bubble run began — but they’re going to have to navigate many difficult obstacles in order to get back there this season.

A win on Wednesday would be a step in the right direction, and it’s probably a safe bet that Haslem and Dragic will be watching every second of the action.

