Report: Miami Heat sending Chris Silva and Moe Harkless to Sacramento Kings for Nemanja Bjelica
- Updated: March 25, 2021
The Miami Heat reportedly are finalizing a deal to acquire Sacramento Kings forward Nemanja Bjelica.
Sacramento is finalizing a deal to send Nemanja Bjelica to the Miami. Heat, sources tell ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
The Heat are trading Moe Harkless and Chris Silva to the Kings in the deal, according to the report.
Miami is sending Moe Harkless and Chris Silva to the Kings, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/qcIwNnme3t
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021
Bjelica, 32, has appeared in 26 games this season for the Kings.
The forward is averaging 7.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 29.3 percent from 3-point range.
The Heat have been looking for help at the forward position, and Bjelica will likely have a better chance of cracking the rotation than Harkless did.
Miami also frees up a roster spot by trading Silva, which could signal that another trade, or a signing in the buyout market, is coming.
