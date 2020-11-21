The Miami Heat reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free agent forward Moe Harkless.

The deal is worth $3.6 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent F Moe Harkless has agreed to a one-year, $3.6M deal with the Miami Heat, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Harkless reportedly turned down more money elsewhere to sign with the Heat.

Harkless turned down more lucrative deals for a chance to play a prominent role with defending Eastern Conference champions — and re-enter a more cash-flushed free agent marketplace in 2021. https://t.co/hMY4LMgS6D — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

Harkless, 27, spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

The signing puts another dent in Miami’s chances to bring back forward Jae Crowder, but it does give it a solid replacement.

Harkless shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc last season and is a prototypical 3-and-D wing.

He averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Heat are looking to make a run back to the NBA Finals and believe that Harkless is a piece that will help them get there.