Moe Harkless Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with free agent forward Moe Harkless.

The deal is worth $3.6 million, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Harkless reportedly turned down more money elsewhere to sign with the Heat.

Harkless, 27, spent last season with the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.

The signing puts another dent in Miami’s chances to bring back forward Jae Crowder, but it does give it a solid replacement.

Harkless shot 34.7 percent from beyond the arc last season and is a prototypical 3-and-D wing.

He averaged 5.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game during the 2019-20 campaign.

The Heat are looking to make a run back to the NBA Finals and believe that Harkless is a piece that will help them get there.

