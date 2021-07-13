Dwyane Wade left speechless after NFL running back gets incredible tattoo of him

During his 16-year NBA career, Miami Heat great Dwyane Wade attracted a huge legion of fans, and those fans still love him very much.

One of them, NFL running back Duke Johnson, got a tattoo of Wade, and the former guard said he was “speechless” as a result.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Johnson (@dukejohnson__)

Every Heat fan can easily rattle off Wade’s myriad of accomplishments on the court. He helped lead the franchise to three NBA championships, was a regular All-NBA selection and also got named to three All-Defensive teams.

But what makes Wade an even more admirable human being is what he has done off the court.

The former Marquette University standout has become an ally for the LGBTQ community, particularly in South Florida. He and his wife Gabrielle helped support high quality healthcare for the community during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The couple also launched a limited edition line of T-shirts to support LGBTQ youth, especially those who are victims of bullying and harassment because of their orientation.

When athletes like Wade help contribute to equality and opportunity in addition to what they do on the court or the field, they become true role models for everyone.