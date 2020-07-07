- Tyler Herro Had an Amazingly Confident Response When Asked Why He Decommited From Wisconsin
Tyler Herro Had an Amazingly Confident Response When Asked Why He Decommited From Wisconsin
- Updated: July 7, 2020
Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro went through a crucial college change before he came to the NBA.
In a recent episode of “Knuckleheads,” former Heat guard Rex Chapman revealed why Herro went from the University of Wisconsin to the University of Kentucky.
Down in Miami, @raf_tyler gained @JimmyButler's respect and @RexChapman has taken notice 👀
Listen to the full Knuckleheads episode with @QRich and @21Blackking: https://t.co/ZyWXxhSVbO
In partnership with @ATT 5G. pic.twitter.com/Dc5fnkZ46n
— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) July 7, 2020
“I’m trying to get to the league, man,” Herro told Chapman when asked why he went from committing to University of Wisconsin to the University of Kentucky.
Herro, 20, is not one to mince words.
As a matter of fact, the confident guard has earned his teammates’ respect because of his straightforwardness and boldness.
The youngster averaged 14.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in college. The Heat selected him with the No. 13 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
On the season, the sharpshooter is putting up 12.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. In addition, Herro is shooting a blistering 39.1 percent from downtown.
While Herro doesn’t have an alpha role on the team, he is certainly a huge part of the rotation. The rookie is capable of knocking down shots and playing hard on defense.
Miami will need every bit of Herro’s tenacity as it prepares for a lengthy playoff run.
The 2019-20 campaign is set to restart on July 30 in Orlando, Fla.
