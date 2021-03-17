Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered his support to the Asian-American community in the wake of deadly shootings in Atlanta that left eight individuals dead.

The shootings at three different spas on Tuesday came against victims who were primarily of Asian descent, a group that’s been subjected to increased levels of abuse and violence in recent months.

One of the chief reasons behind the surge in violence is believed to be the fact that the deadly COVID-19 virus originated in China. That virus has killed more than 500,000 Americans and resulted in steep economic losses around the world.

In recent years, Wade has become a strong advocate for a number of movements.

Recently, Wade spoke out against the growing number of legislative efforts against transgender athletes.