- Dwyane Wade leaves Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler off his All-Star reserves list
- Report: Miami Heat granted sizable disabled player exception due to Meyers Leonard’s season-ending injury
- Bam Adebayo makes it clear that he wants to become 2-time All-Star this season
- Udonis Haslem fires scathing NSFW shots at Colin Cowherd after he disrespects Miami Heat
- Miami Heat members gush over Bam Adebayo’s leadership this season: ‘You definitely hear his voice now’
- Jason Terry says kids only remember him as the guy that got dunked on by LeBron James
- Meyers Leonard expresses strong desire to stay on Miami Heat: ‘I really like it here’
- Colin Cowherd roasts Miami Heat after Jimmy Butler wills them to victory over Lakers
- Report: Tyler Herro questionable for Monday’s matchup vs. OKC Thunder
- Erik Spoelstra explains how LeBron James’ basketball genius got better of him during NBA Finals
Dwyane Wade leaves Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler off his All-Star reserves list
- Updated: February 23, 2021
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade did not show Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo any love when predicting the Eastern Conference’s reserves in the All-Star Game.
Wade had Ben Simmons, Julius Randle, Fred VanVleet, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and Jaylen Brown making the team over Butler and Adebayo.
Dwyane Wade’s All-Star reserve predictions for the East:
Ben Simmons
James Harden
Domantas Sabonis
Julius Randle
Zach LaVine
Jaylen Brown
Fred VanVleet
(Via @NBAonTNT ) pic.twitter.com/0dl7BxWlDU
— NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 23, 2021
While Heat fans won’t like it, the Butler snub is understandable since he missed several games due to COVID-19 and the league’s health and safety protocols.
However, Miami has been on fire since Butler came back and is now 14-17 on the season which is good for the No. 10 spot in the East.
The more surprising snub is Adebayo, as the one-time All-Star is having a career year this season.
Adebayo is averaging 19.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 57.0 percent from the field.
He kept Miami afloat with Butler out, but clearly it wasn’t enough for Wade to consider him an All-Star.
Maybe the Heat legend was trying to avoid being biased, but it is surprising he left both Adebayo and Butler off his list.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login