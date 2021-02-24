Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade did not show Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo any love when predicting the Eastern Conference’s reserves in the All-Star Game.

Wade had Ben Simmons, Julius Randle, Fred VanVleet, James Harden, Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine and Jaylen Brown making the team over Butler and Adebayo.

While Heat fans won’t like it, the Butler snub is understandable since he missed several games due to COVID-19 and the league’s health and safety protocols.

However, Miami has been on fire since Butler came back and is now 14-17 on the season which is good for the No. 10 spot in the East.

The more surprising snub is Adebayo, as the one-time All-Star is having a career year this season.

Adebayo is averaging 19.6 points, 9.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 57.0 percent from the field.

He kept Miami afloat with Butler out, but clearly it wasn’t enough for Wade to consider him an All-Star.

Maybe the Heat legend was trying to avoid being biased, but it is surprising he left both Adebayo and Butler off his list.