Dwyane Wade hilariously clowns Udonis Haslem after fan asks him if he can still dunk

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade had a great response when a fan asked him if he can still dunk.

Do UD still throw chairs in huddles? https://t.co/4BMk6BWZ06 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 31, 2021

Fellow Heat legend Udonis Haslem is known for being the team’s fiery leader. Clearly, Wade couldn’t help himself when answering this question.

As for Wade, the 39-year-old certainly seems to be enjoying retirement, and he is undoubtedly able to take pride in what he accomplished throughout his NBA career.

For his career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He was named to 13 All-Star teams, won a scoring title, and most importantly, he took home three NBA championships.

Wade will go down in Miami as one of the greatest athletes in the history of the city. The Heat had some of their best seasons when Wade was with the team.

These days, the future Hall of Famer has a partial ownership stake in the Utah Jazz. It would be a great achievement for Wade to win a title in that capacity after already winning several as a player.

Regardless of Wade’s role with the Jazz, it’s a sure thing that he will always be remembered as a Heat legend. He spent 15 seasons with Miami during his playing days.