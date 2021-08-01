 Report: Miami Heat believed to be targeting another 'major player' in addition to Kyle Lowry - Heat Nation
According to a report, the Miami Heat could be in pursuit of “another major player” in addition to Kyle Lowry as the team explores sign-and-trade possibilities.

After the Heat picked up Goran Dragic’s option for the 2021-22 season earlier today, reports came out that suggested the move was part of a bigger plan involving a potential sign-and-trade deal for Lowry. It’s unclear who the mystery player in the equation could be.

As for Lowry, he would be a great addition for Miami. He has spent the last nine years with the Toronto Raptors, but it seems like he is ready for a change of scenery. In the 2020-21 season, he averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game.

The 35-year-old is a solid scorer and an elite playmaker. He could fit in nicely alongside superstar Jimmy Butler. Lowry is a six-time All-Star, and it seems like he has a lot left in the tank.

As it pertains to Dragic, he has been a key player for Miami for several seasons. However, it sounds like there are no guarantees that he will spend the 2021-22 campaign with the Heat. If he ends up being traded, it’s a safe bet that he would warrant a healthy return.

As for the mystery player, surely time will tell who Pat Riley and the rest of the team’s front office is targeting.

