Miami Heat Rumors

Report: Damian Lillard would ‘make it ugly’ if he were traded to Toronto Raptors

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard reportedly “would make it ugly” if he were traded to the Toronto Raptors this offseason, according to Five on the Floor’s Ethan Skolnick.

Skolnick explained on a recent podcast that a reporter that is close with Lillard’s agent mentioned that Toronto is a place where Lillard would have a problem with being dealt.

“Toronto is a place that Dame would make it ugly,” Skolnick said. “He didn’t mention Chicago. He didn’t mention any other teams. He mentioned Toronto as a place that Dame would make it ugly. And I know for a fact, 100 percent, that this particular reporter has a great relationship with Dame’s agent and has for a very long time.”

The Miami Heat are hoping to acquire Lillard, a seven-time All-Star, this offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the teams have yet to come to terms on a deal.

It has been reported that the Blazers star would request a trade to the Heat if he’s traded anywhere but Miami this offseason.

That could scare teams away from acquiring the seven-time All-NBA selection, and it appears Toronto is one team that Lillard has no interest in playing for.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski recently reported that the Blazers have had trade talks involving Lillard with other teams and not the Heat. However, he also left the door open for the Heat making a deal, saying all it takes is “one moment with one call.”

Lillard is still one of the best guards in the NBA, and he would be a massive upgrade for the Heat at the point guard position. He averaged 32.2 points and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc last season.

Miami is in need of guard help after Gabe Vincent left for the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency. The team still has Kyle Lowry (who is entering the final season of his contract), but the veteran guard has dealt with injuries in his Heat tenure.

Adding a player like Lillard would immediately raise Miami’s ceiling on the offensive end of the floor.

The Raptors also have a need at guard after Fred VanVleet signed with the Houston Rockets in free agency, but the team is going to have a hard time justifying making a deal for Lillard if he doesn’t want to play for the organization.

The Heat would certainly benefit from Lillard not wanting to play for other teams, as that would hurt the Blazers’ negotiating power.

For now, Heat fans have to wait and see if the two sides can come to terms on a deal for Lillard before the 2023-24 season.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
David Aldridge rips Miami Heat fans who think Tyler Herro-led offer is good trade for Damian Lillard
Miami Heat News
Jamal Cain
Miami Heat fans will love Jamal Cain’s words on how he’s improved this offseason
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro’s cryptic social media post following report that Damian Lillard will be traded in less than 24 hours
Miami Heat News
Austin Rivers
Austin Rivers: ‘I would do anything to play for the Miami Heat’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?