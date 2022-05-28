Dwyane Wade trolls Paul Pierce with Kanye West GIF after Miami Heat steal Game 6 from Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat pulled off an incredible victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals thanks to the heroics of Jimmy Butler.

Heat icon Dwyane Wade immediately clowned Celtics legend Paul Pierce following the entertaining contest.

The Heat came into Game 6 on the road with their season on the brink of elimination. Furthermore, it appeared that almost everyone wrote off the Heat before the crucial contest even started.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, whose team advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals on Thursday, boldly stated that they would face the Celtics in the next round.

The Heat needed everything they could get from Butler to pull off the improbable, and the veteran delivered in stunning fashion.

Butler erupted for 47 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, four steals and a block in 46 minutes. In addition, the veteran shot 16-of-29 from the field and and 4-of-8 from distance.

In the end, the Heat survived with a 111-103 victory. There will be a Game 7 between two of the conference’s best teams Sunday night in Miami.

Of course, the dramatic back-and-forth is reminiscent of the Heat and Celtics’ battles back in Wade and Pierce’s days. In fact, the Heat were in a nearly identical situation in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals.

The Heat forced a Game 7 in 2012 as well back then due to a mighty performance from LeBron James. The two teams’ primary stars loathed each other as they battled for numerous years.

Wade and Pierce have exchanged several barbs over the years as Pierce attempted to state he had a better career than the three-time champion.