- Udonis Haslem claps back at Draymond Green for saying Warriors are gonna face Celtics in NBA Finals
- Patrick Beverley doesn’t think Jimmy Butler can be best player on title team, says he ‘couldn’t get it done’ with 4 different teams
- Report: 4 Miami Heat starters and Tyler Herro would not be playing if it were the regular season
- Stephen A. Smith destroys Miami Heat players for not fighting through injuries and being dramatic
- Report: Minnesota Timberwolves could steal away Miami Heat VP
- Patrick Beverley takes possible shot at Tyler Herro after ECF Game 5: ‘I don’t even think he could have did anything if he played’
- Udonis Haslem opens up on not getting playing time: ‘There’s definitely some dark nights and frustrations’
- Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo reveals what he plans to spend the summer working on
- Report: Tyler Herro could miss several weeks with groin injury but pushing to return this week
- Erik Spoelstra’s confident message regarding Miami Heat after blowout Game 4 loss vs. Boston Celtics
Udonis Haslem claps back at Draymond Green for saying Warriors are gonna face Celtics in NBA Finals
- Updated: May 27, 2022
Shortly after the Golden State Warriors took down the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, forward Draymond Green had a rather confident proclamation about the Warriors’ potential next opponent.
He adamantly stated, “We’re gonna play Boston,” after being prodded by Shaquille O’Neal. This all happened before the Miami Heat suited up for Game 6 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.
"We're gonna play Boston" 👀
Dray thinks the Warriors will face the Celtics in the Finals pic.twitter.com/inNeblMdjF
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 27, 2022
Green clearly spoke too soon as the Heat stole Game 6 from the Celtics at TD Garden behind a playoff career-high 47 points from Jimmy Butler on Friday night.
Afterward, veteran Udonis Haslem had a succinct message for Green.
Udonis Haslem: "Tell Draymond Green thank you."
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) May 28, 2022
Clearly, the motivation from Green was more than enough to put them over the top.
Butler finished the game with his 47 points to go along with nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals to help the Heat overcome the Celtics 110-103, narrowly edging them in the fourth quarter.
Kyle Lowry also came up big for Miami. The starting point guard had been questionable with a hamstring strain, but was big for his team, as he finished his night with a crucial 18 points and 10 assists.
The series is now the Heat’s to lose as it shifts back to Miami with everything knotted up at 3-3. Game 7 will start at 8:30 p.m. EST at FTX arena.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login