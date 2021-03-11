- Chris Bosh sends loving messages of appreciation to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem
- Report: NBA hands down severe punishment to Meyers Leonard for uttering anti-Semitic slur on Twitch
- Report: Miami Heat showing interest in LaMarcus Aldridge
- Report: There’s been ‘mutual interest’ between Miami Heat and Kyle Lowry for years
- Antoine Walker claps back at James Harden with accolades that don’t lie
- Patriots WR Julian Edelman offers to take Meyers Leonard to Shabbat dinner
- Al Horford’s sister obliterates Meyers Leonard for ‘s–t‘ apology: ‘He’s shown us exactly who he is’
- Miami Heat publicly condemns Meyers Leonard, says he will be away from team indefinitely
- Meyers Leonard publicly apologizes to Micky Arison and Jewish community for anti-Semitic slur that went viral
- Report: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship gets canceled immediately after his use of racial slur
Chris Bosh sends loving messages of appreciation to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem
- Updated: March 11, 2021
Earlier this week, Miami Heat legend Chris Bosh was named a finalist for the 2021 Hall of Fame class.
On Thursday, the big man thanked former Heat teammates Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Udonis Haslem in response to the congratulations they sent the 11-time All-Star.
Bosh, 36, is arguably one of the most under appreciated big men of the last couple of decades in the NBA.
Of course, he flew under the radar during his years with the Heat. Bosh was third in line behind Wade and James during the Big 3 era.
Yet, the Heat’s success from 2010 to 2014 depended on Bosh in a major way, as Wade recently mentioned. The Heat won back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.
The veteran held career averages of 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. Unfortunately, his career came to an early halt due to blood clots.
The Heat retired Bosh’s jersey in 2019.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login