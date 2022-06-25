- Report: Miami Heat reach deal with former Fresno State star
Report: Miami Heat reach deal with former Fresno State star
- Updated: June 25, 2022
In the aftermath of Thursday’s NBA draft, the Miami Heat have signed undrafted free agent Orlando Robinson.
Undrafted free agent seven-footer Orlando Robinson out of The Fresno State has reached a deal with the Miami Heat, league sources tell @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 25, 2022
As a 7-footer, Robinson certainly offers the Heat some intriguing potential and could give them a boost in the frontcourt.
In his three seasons at Fresno State, Robinson put up some solid numbers by averaging 15.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.
During the 2021-22 season, Robinson had his most productive season in the area of scoring, averaging 19.4 points per contest. He connected on 48.4 percent of his shots from the field and also showed a knack for connecting from deep by hitting 35.2 percent of his 3-point shots.
There were some pre-draft questions about Robinson’s footspeed, which may explain why he went undrafted. The Heat are known for getting the most talent out of their players, so that may be one area they focus on with regard to Robinson.
