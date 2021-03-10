A rivalry has been growing between former Miami Heat champion Antoine Walker and Brooklyn Nets star James Harden.

Days after Walker criticized the Nets’ decision to acquire Harden, Harden hit back with some critique of his own.

In fact, Harden indicated that Walker had “no credibility.”

Now, Walker has responded, proving to Harden that he has every right to question his style of play.

Antoine Walker fires back: "My numbers are 17.5 and 7 rebounds a game, won a championship with the Heat, won a championship in college… 3-time All-Star, McDonald’s All-American, one of the first guys to have his signature shoe with adidas." (Via @FTFonFS1 |h/t @TalkBasket) https://t.co/lpEKtQagUV pic.twitter.com/MhJsdA1lEH — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) March 10, 2021

While Walker may not have enjoyed the statistical dominance and personal accolades that Harden has enjoyed thus far in his career, he’s the only player amongst the two who can boast an NBA championship.

Walker played a major role in Miami’s 2006 title. He averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in the finals. He was the team’s second-leading scorer in the series behind Dwyane Wade.

As for Harden, he has only competed in one NBA Finals series, when his Oklahoma City Thunder lost to none other than the Heat in 2012.

Of course, Harden is now part of the NBA’s latest superteam in Brooklyn, with many expecting the star guard to nab his first league championship this season.