Report: Miami Heat dangling trade package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and 1st-round pick

The Miami Heat are an interesting team to keep an eye on as the NBA trade deadline gets closer and closer.

Despite holding the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, the team doesn’t seem to be content and wants to get better ahead of the deadline on Feb. 9.

The Heat are engaged in talks to upgrade the power forward position, and they’ve checked in on a few pretty notable players.

In some pretty interesting news, it seems like they have been dangling a specific trade package to see what they might be able to get for it.

The Heat want to see what a package of Duncan Robinson, Dewayne Dedmon and a first round pick could get back in a trade.

Regarding Duncan Robinson, it makes sense as to why he’s included in the aforementioned package. He’s seemingly been on the trade block for some time now, and it appears the Heat are ready to move on from him less than two years after giving him a massive five-year deal worth $90 million.

The University of Michigan product has seen his averages in key categories consistently regress over the past few seasons. In his breakout campaign during the 2019-20 season, the 3-point specialist recorded 13.5 points per game on 44.6 percent shooting from deep.

In the three seasons since then, he’s averaged 11.2 points on 38.4 percent shooting from downtown. This season has undoubtedly been his worst as a pro since he was a rookie, as he is only registering 6.9 points per contest while making just 36.8 percent of his shots from the field and 33.1 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

As for Dewayne Dedmon, it’s fairly easy to understand why he’s on the block.

Despite having decent averages of 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per game this season, his appearances on the court often just don’t seem to finish all too well for Miami. Plenty of Heat fans complain about his minutes and would like to see him traded before the deadline.

The veteran big man got suspended last month after arguing with coaches and throwing an item onto the court during a game. After coming back to the team, he didn’t get any minutes for a long stretch before seeing some run against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday.

Something to note is that it’s unclear what pick is being dangled in this potential package. Only time will tell if the Heat end up getting a deal done with all of the aforementioned assets.

Miami’s next game will come on Wednesday night at home against the Indiana Pacers.