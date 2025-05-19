Potential Heat draft target calls LeBron the GOAT: ‘He can do everything from 1 through 5’

The Miami Heat have the No. 20 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and if they don’t use it in a trade, they will have an opportunity to select a prospect.

Greg Sylvander of Five Reasons Sports recently reported that while lots of people think the pick could end up in a trade for Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, a few names have come up in conversations about who the Heat could select at No. 20 if they end up keeping the pick, including Saint Joseph’s University’s Rasheer Fleming.

Fleming, a three-year player at Saint Joseph’s, is an intriguing prospect, and during an interview with HoopsHype, he showed love to former Heat star LeBron James, now a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

“Bron,” Fleming said when asked to name his pick for the greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.). “‘Cause he can do everything. He can do everything. Like as a player, if I was like, if I want any player on my team, I’m choosing LeBron because he can do everything from one through five. He can guard the opposition. He can handle the ball. He can shoot the ball. And he has, I feel like, one of the greatest IQs ever to play the game.”

Later, Fleming was asked which players he was invested in watching on YouTube when he was growing up.

“Bron,” he said. “Yeah, Bron for sure. I grew up watching his games when I was younger. And KD. I always loved KD’s games.”

James, of course, spent four legendary seasons with the Heat in the 2010s that resulted in two championships. He formed a lethal Big 3 along with co-stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, and the trio reached the NBA Finals in every season together.

In addition to his two rings with the Heat, James also won two league MVP awards and two Finals MVP awards with Miami. Now, as the 40-year-old nears the end of his NBA career, he’s a four-time champion, four-time Finals MVP and four-time league MVP.

Fleming, for his part, would surely love to have a career that comes close to the one James has enjoyed. Fleming is 20 and just wrapped up a collegiate season in which he earned all-conference honors at Saint Joseph’s.

A 6-foot-9 forward, he averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game in the 2024-25 season while shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from deep. He improved his 3-point shot considerably during his time in college to the point where he’s now entirely capable of stretching the floor.

There are obviously some question marks about which direction the Heat will go in the upcoming draft, and even if they make their pick, Fleming isn’t the only player they’ve been linked to, but he’s certainly one to monitor.

The 20-year-old grew up watching some incredibly gifted basketball players, and now, he’s looking to begin an NBA journey of his own.