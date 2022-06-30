Report: Miami Heat retain veteran center on 2-year, $9 million deal

The Miami Heat have reportedly re-signed center Dewayne Dedmon to a two-year, $9 million deal.

The veteran center has been a solid piece for Miami behind Bam Adebayo. Last season, he averaged 6.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 0.7 assists and 0.6 blocks in 15.9 minutes per game.

Dedmon filled in admirably when Bam Adebayo was out in the 2021-22 season, as he averaged 8.1 points and 8.1 rebounds in 23.1 minutes per game in his 15 starts.

The Heat appear to be running things back with the team that made the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021-22 season.

Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven will back up Adebayo once again in the 2022-23 season, and the Heat were smart to lock up the veteran on a team-friendly deal.