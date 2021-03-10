 Al Horford’s sister obliterates Meyers Leonard for ‘s-t‘ apology: 'He's shown us exactly who he is' - Heat Nation
The sister of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Al Horford angrily dismissed the apology of Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard, capping a string of blistering criticisms of the big man, who was captured on video making an anti-Semitic remark.

Anna Horford’s comments on social media began with a reference to the decision by Leonard last summer to stand for the national anthem, while teammates knelt and concluded with her brutal opinion of his apology.

The blowback from Leonard’s comments quickly resulted in the termination of his gaming sponsorship and the decision by the Heat to keep him away from the team indefinitely.

The 28-year-old Leonard underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month after playing in just three games this season. He was acquired in 2019 as part of the deal that sent Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Leonard’s injury and this controversy could put his future with the team in question. Last year, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Heat, but the second year of that deal is a team option.

