Al Horford’s sister obliterates Meyers Leonard for ‘s–t‘ apology: ‘He’s shown us exactly who he is’
- Updated: March 10, 2021
The sister of Oklahoma City Thunder forward Al Horford angrily dismissed the apology of Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard, capping a string of blistering criticisms of the big man, who was captured on video making an anti-Semitic remark.
Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR
— Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021
Anna Horford’s comments on social media began with a reference to the decision by Leonard last summer to stand for the national anthem, while teammates knelt and concluded with her brutal opinion of his apology.
Leonard standing during the anthem while his teammates knelt makes even more sense now… He’s shown us exactly who he is. https://t.co/xlQtl5Zr5f
— Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) March 9, 2021
There’s no place in the @NBA for this sh*t.
— Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) March 9, 2021
If we run out of toilet paper again, we can just use Meyers Leonard jerseys.
— Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) March 9, 2021
Do you usually use words without knowing their meaning?? It’s a very distinctive word. He knew. https://t.co/XaZsoMM083
— Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) March 9, 2021
Anyone got a jersey? Cause that apology was shit. https://t.co/uphuuDYe3U
— Anna Horford (@AnnaHorford) March 10, 2021
The blowback from Leonard’s comments quickly resulted in the termination of his gaming sponsorship and the decision by the Heat to keep him away from the team indefinitely.
The 28-year-old Leonard underwent season-ending shoulder surgery last month after playing in just three games this season. He was acquired in 2019 as part of the deal that sent Hassan Whiteside to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Leonard’s injury and this controversy could put his future with the team in question. Last year, he signed a two-year contract extension with the Heat, but the second year of that deal is a team option.
