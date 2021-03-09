 Report: Meyers Leonard's gaming sponsorship gets canceled immediately after his use of racial slur - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Report: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship gets canceled immediately after his use of racial slur

Report: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship gets canceled immediately after his use of racial slur

Meyers Leonard Miami Heat

Meyers Leonard is already feeling the consequences of his decision to utter an anti-Semitic slur while playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” on Twitch.

Shortly after the video of Leonard’s use of the racial epithet surfaced on social media, it was reported that the veteran big man was losing his gaming sponsorship.

On top of that, it was also reported that the Heat are reviewing the video in question.

The video is indeed very worrisome, and it is shocking to see anyone use such a hateful phrase. As Leonard’s gaming sponsor has already cut ties with the big man, it stands to reason that the Heat organization is also weighing its options when it comes to Leonard’s future in Miami.

The big man is out for the rest of the season due to injury and has a team option on his contract for next season.

Only time will tell if Leonard has already played his last game in South Florida.

As for his future as a pro gamer, he’ll likely have to re-evaluate his goals regarding that career as well.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login