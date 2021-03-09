- Report: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship gets canceled immediately after his use of racial slur
- Miami Heat news: Chris Bosh and Tim Hardaway named finalists for Hall of Fame Class of 2021
- Video: Meyers Leonard uses vulgar anti-Semitic slur during his Twitch stream
- Bam Adebayo has emphatic reaction to Juwan Howard winning Big Ten Coach of the Year award
- Report: Houston Rockets asked Miami Heat for Tyler Herro or Duncan Robinson for P.J. Tucker
- Report: Miami Heat have expressed ‘significant interest’ in acquiring Nikola Vucevic
- James Harden fires back at ‘no credibility’ Antoine Walker with brutal shot
- Report: Miami Heat have shown interest in Larry Nance Jr.
- Antoine Walker rips Brooklyn Nets’ decision to trade for James Harden: ‘You can’t win with his style’
- Report: Miami Heat are monitoring Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns
Report: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship gets canceled immediately after his use of racial slur
- Updated: March 9, 2021
Meyers Leonard is already feeling the consequences of his decision to utter an anti-Semitic slur while playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” on Twitch.
Meyers Leonard just dropped an anti-Semitic slur while playing CoD… pic.twitter.com/78DXGIEcDo
— Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) March 9, 2021
Shortly after the video of Leonard’s use of the racial epithet surfaced on social media, it was reported that the veteran big man was losing his gaming sponsorship.
SLATER SCOOP: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship has been cancelled, a source tells me.
The computer company, ORIGIN PC, made the move after the Heat player used an anti-Semitic slur online.
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 9, 2021
On top of that, it was also reported that the Heat are reviewing the video in question.
The Heat are reviewing video of center Meyers Leonard using an anti-Semitic slur earlier today while live-streaming his video-game play via Twitch, according to a team spokesman.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 9, 2021
The video is indeed very worrisome, and it is shocking to see anyone use such a hateful phrase. As Leonard’s gaming sponsor has already cut ties with the big man, it stands to reason that the Heat organization is also weighing its options when it comes to Leonard’s future in Miami.
The big man is out for the rest of the season due to injury and has a team option on his contract for next season.
Only time will tell if Leonard has already played his last game in South Florida.
As for his future as a pro gamer, he’ll likely have to re-evaluate his goals regarding that career as well.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login