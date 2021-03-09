Meyers Leonard is already feeling the consequences of his decision to utter an anti-Semitic slur while playing “Call of Duty: Warzone” on Twitch.

Shortly after the video of Leonard’s use of the racial epithet surfaced on social media, it was reported that the veteran big man was losing his gaming sponsorship.

SLATER SCOOP: Meyers Leonard’s gaming sponsorship has been cancelled, a source tells me. The computer company, ORIGIN PC, made the move after the Heat player used an anti-Semitic slur online. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) March 9, 2021

On top of that, it was also reported that the Heat are reviewing the video in question.

The Heat are reviewing video of center Meyers Leonard using an anti-Semitic slur earlier today while live-streaming his video-game play via Twitch, according to a team spokesman. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) March 9, 2021

The video is indeed very worrisome, and it is shocking to see anyone use such a hateful phrase. As Leonard’s gaming sponsor has already cut ties with the big man, it stands to reason that the Heat organization is also weighing its options when it comes to Leonard’s future in Miami.

The big man is out for the rest of the season due to injury and has a team option on his contract for next season.

Only time will tell if Leonard has already played his last game in South Florida.

As for his future as a pro gamer, he’ll likely have to re-evaluate his goals regarding that career as well.