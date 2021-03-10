Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is offering an apology for his ill-advised remarks that were roundly criticized as being anti-Semitic in nature.

Leonard was captured on video uttering the slur while in the midst of playing of the video game “Call of Duty: Warzone,” with the clip quickly going viral and the subsequent outrage offered over his comments.

In the wake of the controversy, Leonard’s gaming sponsorship was canceled, with both the Heat and NBA looking into the situation to see if additional punishment will be warranted.

The incident was a shock to Heat fans and other NBA followers, given that Leonard last year made a concerted effort to connect with the NBA to address social justice issues.