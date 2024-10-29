Videos

VP candidate Tim Walz calls Dwyane Wade's statue 'pretty horrific'

Tim Walz
Gov. Tim Walz – the Democratic candidate for vice president – shared his take on Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade’s statue, which was unveiled to the public on Sunday.

“How gracious was D-Wade though, about this, to the sculptor?” Walz said. “Because this is pretty horrific.”

Walz continued.

“It’s horrific, but D-Wade, what a class act,” Walz said. “He’s like, ‘No, this is really nice. I’m grateful.’ Yeah, I don’t know how they get that wrong.”

While Walz isn’t the only person to think that Wade’s statue isn’t great – the Ringer’s Bill Simmons called it “the worst statue of all time” last week – it’s notable that the Heat legend was involved in the process.

Wade apparently visited with the maker of his statue four different times, so it appears that he had some input on the appearance of it.

Even though some people may not like the statue of Wade, it’s still amazing to see him immortalized in Heat franchise history.

One of the greatest players to ever play for the Heat, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field for his career.

A three-time NBA champion (all with Miami), Wade won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season and was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career. He was named the NBA Finals MVP in the 2005-06 season after Miami beat the Dallas Mavericks in six games.

In that series, Wade averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game across six contests. He then went on to lead another era of championship basketball with the Heat, playing alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh for four seasons. Miami made the Finals each season of the Big 3’s time together, winning two titles.

Walz seemed impressed with how gracious Wade was even though the statue may not look exactly like him.

As long as Wade is happy with the statue, that’s all that should matter after everything he’s done for the Heat organization.

