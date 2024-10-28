Videos

Dwyane Wade visited his statue maker four different times: ‘He had the most input on this’

Jesse Cinquini
4 Min Read
Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

On Sunday, the Miami Heat unveiled a bronze statue of Dwyane Wade in front of their home arena, Kaseya Center. The statue is eight feet in height, and it immortalizes Wade’s reaction to a game-winning 3 he buried against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Arena — the former name for Miami’s home arena — back in March of 2009.

Former ESPN journalist Rachel Nichols said that Wade had a large input in how the statue was created and visited the statue maker on four different occasions to give his two cents.

“I think it looks clearly how Dwyane Wade sees himself,” Nichols said of his new statue. “That’s what I can say about him. Well no — that’s not a dig. It’s that because he had the most input on this. And in the end, it’s for him. So, he said he visited the statue maker four different times. He said that one of the visits, he told me — he said, ‘Oh yeah, they didn’t get the distance between the bottom of my nose and my lip correctly. The ratio was off, so I had them measure in between the bottom of my nose and the lips so they could get that exactly right.’ So, if he’s doing that level of detail, it tells me that the rest of it he was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is it!’ So if this is what he wants and how he sees himself, I’m gonna have to go with him.”

Wade perhaps carved out the best career with the Heat of any player ever to suit up for the storied franchise. He was a member of Miami when the team won its first three championships as an organization — in 2006, 2012 and 2013 — and a crucial piece of all those title teams.

Additionally, every one of his 13 All-Star nods came when he played for the Heat, and he captured a scoring title playing for Miami in the 2008-09 season, when he averaged 30.2 points per game while shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat didn’t have a game on Sunday, but they will have their first contest at Kaseya Center since the unveiling of Wade’s statue when they take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.

If the Pistons’ record is of any indication, Miami will have a prime opportunity to pick up its second straight win to boot.

The Pistons currently sit at the very bottom of the Eastern Conference standings at 0-3, with their losses so far coming against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics.

Miami picked up its first win of the new campaign against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 26 and can improve to 2-1 on the season with a victory against the lowly Pistons.

It would be nothing short of poetic if Miami beats the Pistons just one day after Wade’s statue was revealed outside of Kaseya Center, even if the arena went by a different name when Wade played for the Heat.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade Miami Heat
Dwyane Wade says he was ‘jealous’ watching Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen celebrate Celtics’ 2024 title
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent sends fiery message after Miami Heat star’s latest performance
Miami Heat News
Jae Crowder Miami Heat
Jae Crowder reacts to claim that Miami Heat might’ve won NBA Finals had he stayed with them
Miami Heat News
Alonzo Mourning
Alonzo Mourning teases podcast appearance with Shaquille O’Neal
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?