Video: Tyler Herro hits impossible one-legged buzzer-beater vs. Charlotte Hornets - Heat Nation

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been on fire this season.

During the team’s battle against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, Herro concluded the first quarter with a dazzling 3-pointer.

Buzzer Beating Baby Goat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DRT6L50N4Z — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) October 30, 2021

Herro, 21, drained a beautiful buzzer-beater in similar fashion earlier this season.

The youngster has lofty goals this season. He recently claimed he should be on the same level as superstars Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

Other notable figures, like NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal and Heat icon Udonis Haslem, have backed him up. Herro has made himself look good on the court as well.

Coming into Friday’s game, Herro was putting up 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game through four games in the 2021-22 season.