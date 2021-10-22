- Video: Max Strus gets monster block before Tyler Herro drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer
Video: Max Strus gets monster block before Tyler Herro drains buzzer-beating 3-pointer
- Updated: October 21, 2021
The Miami Heat are pounding the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener.
One of the highlights so far has been a rejection by Max Strus that led to a long bomb by Tyler Herro.
Strus, who is now in his third season, barely played as a rookie. He started getting spot duty last year and showed flashes of what he may be capable of.
Herro, meanwhile, played outstanding ball during the preseason. He may be starting to mount a strong campaign for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award.
At halftime the Heat led the Bucks 72-43, and Herro was tied for the game’s leading scorer with 14 points.
But perhaps the brightest spot for Miami has been its defense, which has thus far stifled Giannis Antetokounmpo and his teammates.
