Udonis Haslem makes case for why Tyler Herro is on same level as Luka Doncic and Trae Young

Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro recently revealed that he sees himself on the same level as some of the NBA’s brightest young stars such as Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

Many NBA fans poked fun at the 21-year-old for the claim, but Heat legend Udonis Haslem agrees with Herro.

Haslem spoke about the matter during a conversation with Tyler R. Tynes of GQ.

“Facts,” Haslem said when asked if Herro’s claim holds water. “He just hasn’t been given the keys. He came to a team that’s been successful and didn’t need a superstar right away…he came into a different situation. But skillswise, talent wise, damn right. Them other boys ain’t been to the Finals yet, and that’s not to knock them, but you see what [Herro] did. Boy got game. Straight up and down. And if he was on a team, probably not a good team, and he got to go out there and do his thing? Damn right he’d be in those conversations.”

Herro just started his third season at the NBA level, and his production has been phenomenal throughout the early stages of the campaign.

Coming off the bench, he’s averaging 23.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. He’s shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 34.8 percent from deep.

The former first-round pick is certainly playing like he has a chip on his shoulder, and if that continues for the entirety of the 2021-22 season, the Heat’s second unit will be in great hands.

If Herro can continue to grow and evolve, maybe more fans will start to take his claim seriously. He clearly has high expectations for himself.