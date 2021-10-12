Tyler Herro believes he’s in ‘same conversation’ as young stars like Luka Doncic, Trae Young and Ja Morant

Miami Heat youngster Tyler Herro recently made a bold statement about how he sees himself in comparison to some of the other young stars around the NBA.

He explained that he feels he’s in the “same conversation” as some of the biggest rising stars in the league.

People are opinionated when it comes to Tyler Herro’s future and how he projects, so I asked him where he sees himself in the mix He told me he should be grouped with the likes of Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and Ja Morant as possible future stars Listen 👇 pic.twitter.com/fQjM2fWEAN — jeremy taché (@jeremytache) October 12, 2021

“I feel like I’m in the same conversation as those guys, the young guys coming up in the league who can be All-Stars, superstars one day,” Herro said. “Luka [Doncic], Trae [Young], Ja [Morant], those guys like that. I feel like my name should be in that category, too.”

Herro had a rocky 2020-21 season. After a strong rookie campaign, he didn’t exactly live up to expectations in his sophomore season.

However, the 21-year-old put in a lot of work over the offseason, and many folks have high hopes for his 2021-22 campaign.

Herro gained a substantial amount of muscle after spending much of the offseason in the weight room. That should help him on both ends of the floor, and it may very well take his game to the next level.

The former first-round pick is likely going to anchor the Heat’s second unit in the upcoming season. If he embraces that role, he could be primed for a big year.

He’s looking to help the Heat return to the NBA Finals in the 2021-22 season after the team had an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign.