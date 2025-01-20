Videos

Tim MacMahon: ‘Jimmy Butler has successfully made himself again the biggest headache in the league’

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler returned to the franchise on Friday after a seven-game suspension, and he’s appeared in Miami’s matchups against the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

Several teams reportedly have indicated that they’re willing to help a potential Butler trade after the star requested to be moved from the Heat earlier this season.

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon didn’t hold back when discussing the potential options for the Heat and Butler going forward.

“The full circle thing here is it just gets back to – they are not going to do something that is going to be a negative next year and into the future just to get rid of the biggest headache in the league,” MacMahon said of the Heat. “And Jimmy has successfully made himself, again, the biggest headache in the league – which you knew was happening – literally you knew this was happening as soon as Pat Riley’s press conference at the end of last season ended.”

There’s no doubt that the Butler situation has put the Heat in a tough position this season.

Miami is currently the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-20 record, and it’s won just four of its last 10 games.

With Butler’s future with the franchise up in the air for even the 2024-25 season, the Heat are going to face a bit of an uphill battle to make a postseason run.

Butler has a player option in his contract for next season that he could decline in the offseason to become a free agent. So, there’s a chance that Miami may need to trade the six-time All-Star before this season’s trade deadline to get something in return for him.

However, as MacMahon pointed out, the Heat aren’t interested in taking on deals that could potentially negatively impact them in the future, which makes it much harder to trade Butler during the 2024-25 season.

So far this season, Butler is averaging 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from 3-point range. He’s coming off an eight-point game in Sunday’s win over the San Antonio Spurs.

While Butler has led Miami to two NBA Finals appearances during his time with the franchise, it appears that the two sides are headed for an unceremonious breakup. It’ll be interesting to see how the Heat deal with Butler in the coming weeks ahead of the league’s trade deadline.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler and Kevin Love
Jimmy Butler likes Kevin Love’s Instagram post that implies star isn’t leaving Miami
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo, Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson
Bam Adebayo: ‘We can’t let this season go to s–t for the young guys’
Miami Heat News
Victor Oladipo Miami Heat
Victor Oladipo shoots down claim that he asked Heat if he could ‘come play with y’all’ during Pacers tenure
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Major NBA executive suggests Jimmy Butler’s ugly situations always happen for the same reason
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?